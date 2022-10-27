Calif. Cannabis Regulator Wants Sanctions In Gummies Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (October 27, 2022, 2:45 PM EDT) -- California's Department of Cannabis Control has asked a state trial judge to impose sanctions on an unlicensed product maker after he "willfully" defied court orders to comply with discovery, in a suit accusing him of drenching the regulated market with $64 million worth of cannabis gummies....

