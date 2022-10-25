Insurers Point Fingers Over Who Must Cover Worker's Suit

By Ganesh Setty (October 25, 2022, 7:50 PM EDT) -- Units of Liberty Mutual, Tokio Marine and Cincinnati Insurance argued in New York federal court Tuesday over which particular policy they respectively provided to a Staten Island mall, a Raymour & Flanigan location and a general contractor should first cover their insureds for a worker's personal injury suit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS