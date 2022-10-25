Ohio High Court Won't Accept Jurisdiction In Coverage Fight

By Elizabeth Daley (October 25, 2022, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Ohio's top court declined to accept jurisdiction for an appeal Tuesday from an insurer seeking to determine whether it was required to defend and indemnify an out-of-state company accused of environmental violations accrued while remediating a former foundry in Indiana....

