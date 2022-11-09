California, Vermont, Michigan Voters Back Abortion Rights

By Hannah Albarazi (November 9, 2022, 3:13 AM EST) -- California, Vermont and Michigan voters passed ballot measures on Tuesday enshrining the right to abortion in their state constitutions, while Kentucky voters rejected a measure that would have paved the way for greater abortion restrictions, reflecting voters' strong feelings about reproductive rights after Roe v. Wade's reversal....

