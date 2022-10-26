10th Circ. Declines Review Of 1999 Deportation Order

By Rae Ann Varona (October 26, 2022, 2:04 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit declined to review a former conditional green card holder's challenge of a 1999 deportation order, saying his chances of tossing the decades-long order stopped at the immigration courts due to his unlawful reentries into the U.S....

