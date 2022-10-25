Booking.com Must Keep Fighting Ryanair's Data Scraping Suit

By Hailey Konnath (October 25, 2022, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A judge on Monday refused to throw out the bulk of budget Irish airline Ryanair's Computer Fraud and Abuse Act claims against Booking.com in Delaware federal court, finding that Ryanair has plausibly alleged that the travel company scrapes its data in violation of the law....

