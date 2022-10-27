Tennessee Court Affirms Toss Of Fatal Hysterectomy Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (October 27, 2022, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee appeals court tossed a mother's lawsuit accusing an OB-GYN of negligently performing a hysterectomy on her daughter, who died days later of sepsis, finding her expert unqualified to opine on the standard of care because he didn't have a "modicum of familiarity" with the community in which the operation took place....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS