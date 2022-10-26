6th Circ. Grapples Over Recusal Involving Flag Shop

By Eric Heisig (October 26, 2022, 3:23 PM EDT) -- A Sixth Circuit panel is poised to decide whether a flag shop owned by the wife of a federal judge that does business with Ohio State University is enough to boot him from overseeing lawsuits accusing the university of standing idly by while a doctor for athletic programs sexually assaulted students for decades....

