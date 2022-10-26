Auto Parts Maker Loses Sanctions Bid In GM Patent Dispute

By Danielle Ferguson (October 26, 2022, 2:33 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has denied automobile replacement part maker LKQ Corp.'s request for default judgment and sanctions against General Motors Co., because the manufacturer didn't show GM acted in bad faith when it could not find the evidence the court had ordered it to share in LKQ's lawsuit alleging General Motors wrongly accused it of patent infringement....

