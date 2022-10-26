Dock Owner Loses Asbestos Suit Against Shipbuilder

By Silvia Martelli (October 26, 2022, 5:50 PM BST) -- A London court has ruled that the owner of a dock failed to prove that an engineer was employed by shipbuilding company Alfa Laval Ltd. when he was fatally exposed to asbestos, tossing the owner's efforts to recover £190,000 ($220,000) it paid to the worker's widow....

