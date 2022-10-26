Ex-Edwards Lifesciences Atty Rejoins Greenberg Traurig

By Adrian Cruz (October 26, 2022, 3:40 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP said a former corporate attorney rejoined the firm as an of counsel practicing out of its Orange County, California, and Los Angeles offices following a stint as corporate counsel with medical device company Edwards Lifesciences....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS