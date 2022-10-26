Mayor Has No Authority On Redevelopment, NJ Council Says

By Jake Maher (October 26, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The Trenton City Council fired back at Mayor Reed Gusciora over his attempt to seek summary judgment in its suit over his attempt at preventing the council from creating a redevelopment agency for the city, arguing that New Jersey law gives that power specifically to local legislatures....

