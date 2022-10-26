Medicare Advantage Insurers Allowed To Sue Primary Payers

By Ganesh Setty (October 26, 2022, 8:10 PM EDT) -- Private insurers providing Medicare Advantage services can sue primary insurers to recoup medical expenses under the Medicare Secondary Payer Act, the Second Circuit affirmed Wednesday, allowing Aetna Life Insurance Co. to win reimbursement from supermarket chain Big Y Foods Inc. over a woman's fall injuries....

