PNC Says Workers Who Filed 401(k) Suit Have No Standing

By Grace Elletson (October 26, 2022, 8:59 PM EDT) -- PNC Financial Services urged an Alabama federal judge to either dismiss or grant it a win on claims in a lawsuit alleging it mismanaged workers' retirement plan, arguing that the employees who filed the suit lack standing because they did not invest in the funds at issue....

