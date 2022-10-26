Ending Juul-Altria Noncompete Changes Nothing, FTC Says

By Bryan Koenig (October 26, 2022, 5:37 PM EDT) -- Altria Group Inc.'s termination of a noncompete agreement signed as part of its $12.8 billion investment in Juul Labs Inc. does not offset the antitrust threat posed by the deal, agency staffers told Federal Trade Commission members in a bid to revive the case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS