US Bank Faces Investor Suit Over Unauthorized Accounts

By Emilie Ruscoe (October 26, 2022, 7:41 PM EDT) -- U.S. Bank and three of its executives have been hit with a proposed class action alleging that shareholders were harmed after the company paid a $37.5 million fine to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in connection with allegations its bankers secretly opened accounts in customers' names to increase revenue....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS