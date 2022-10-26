Insurer Says Defect Suit Not Covered By Contractor's Policies

By Hope Patti (October 26, 2022, 4:42 PM EDT) -- A general contractor is not entitled to coverage for an underlying lawsuit alleging defective construction work at a multifamily apartment complex, Mt. Hawley Insurance Co. told a Texas federal court Wednesday, saying any alleged property damage is not covered or is excluded from coverage by the provisions of its policies....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS