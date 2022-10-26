Hand Sanitizer Co.'s Ch. 11 Amended With Destruction Deal

By Vince Sullivan (October 26, 2022, 6:56 PM EDT) -- A Kimberly-Clark Corp. affiliate that distributed tainted hand sanitizer products received approval for its Chapter 11 plan Wednesday after amending the documents to reflect agreement with state and federal environmental regulators on the destruction of the poisonous stock....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS