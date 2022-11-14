Employment Ruling Shows Value Of Dismissal Alternatives

By Asten Hawkes and Larissa Hawkins (November 14, 2022, 6:11 PM GMT) -- In the recent case of Department of Work and Pensions v. Boyers,[1] the Employment Appeal Tribunal, or EAT, provided a useful reminder to employers of the risks of dismissing employees for long-term sickness absence, and the importance of demonstrating that alternatives have been fully explored and suitably tested out where appropriate before resorting to the final option — dismissal.[2]...

