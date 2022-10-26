CFPB Rips 5th Circ. Ruling In Defending Its TransUnion Suit

By Jon Hill (October 26, 2022, 6:31 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has slammed the Fifth Circuit's bombshell ruling holding that the agency is unconstitutionally funded, saying the decision doesn't "make sense" and is no reason for an Illinois federal judge to throw out the agency's suit against credit reporting giant TransUnion....

