Texas Justices Probe Defamation, Hyperbole In Abortion Row

By Hannah Albarazi (October 26, 2022, 10:27 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Wednesday considered whether to revive a defamation suit against an anti-abortion activist who publicly called abortion-rights groups "criminal organizations," with one justice expressing concern that not resuscitating the suit could "negate defamation as a tool to address the problem of rhetoric in our country."...

