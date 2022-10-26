4th Circ. Says Insurer Not Required To Contact Old Address

By Patrick Hoff (October 26, 2022, 9:07 PM EDT) -- A split Fourth Circuit panel said Wednesday that an insurance company didn't violate North Carolina law by failing to send a termination notice to a life insurance policyholder's former address, saying it's "poppycock" to suggest that lawmakers intended notices to be sent where someone no longer lives....

