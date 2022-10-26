DC Circ. Mulls Whether Ameren Owes $11.5M In Refunds

By Kelly Lienhard (October 26, 2022, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A panel of D.C. Circuit judges worked to parse the difference between construction costs and maintenance costs to determine if the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has authority to make Ameren Illinois Co. refund its customers $11.5 million due to the power company's alleged reporting error....

