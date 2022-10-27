Homeowners Want Firm Held In Contempt In Foreclosure Suit

By Brent Godwin (October 27, 2022, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A group of North Carolina homeowners is asking a federal judge to hold real estate investment company The Estates in contempt, saying it is violating the court's injunction on selling and buying properties and its charging order to pay $1.2 million to plaintiffs after it was found to be rigging foreclosure sales....

