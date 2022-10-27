Tufts Workers Tell 1st Circ. Benefits Cost Increase Broke Law

By Abby Wargo (October 27, 2022, 2:30 PM EDT) -- Tufts University employees asked the First Circuit to revive a proposed class action against the school and insurer Prudential, arguing that they ran afoul of federal benefits law by raising the premiums for an insurance plan that covered daily living-assistance costs....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS