Rail Unions Win Appeal For Extra Overtime Pay

By Adele Redmond (October 27, 2022, 1:23 PM BST) -- Employees of a northeast England rail operator were underpaid for their overtime hours because the company wrongly changed their collective agreement, an appellate court ruled Thursday, finding in favor of their unions in the decade-long dispute....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS