Political Views Found To Undermine Worker's Disability Suit

By Ashish Sareen (October 28, 2022, 8:16 PM BST) -- A former accounts assistant was unable to establish that the construction business she previously worked at discriminated against her by making her wear a face mask during the COVID-19 pandemic because her political views undermined the credibility of her claim, an employment tribunal has ruled....

