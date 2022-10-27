Sweden Wins $28.5M In UK Pension Fraud Case

By Richard Crump (October 27, 2022, 6:09 PM BST) -- A London judge awarded Sweden $28.5 million on Thursday in its claim against two men involved in a massive pension fraud, ruling it is "clear beyond any realistic scope" that they used Swedish savers' funds to purchase mortgage-backed securities at inflated prices from companies they owned....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS