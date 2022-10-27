CMA Says Google Hitting 'Privacy Sandbox' Commitments

By Kelly Lienhard (October 27, 2022, 6:49 PM BST) -- The U.K's Competition and Markets Authority said Thursday that Google is meeting agreed-upon competition commitments during the early stages of the company's plan to phase out the use of third-party cookies, but the agency is still closely watching the tech giant to ensure it properly tests its new tools....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS