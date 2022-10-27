NJ Immigration Attys Push Remote Hearings Amid Virus Risk

By Ivan Moreno (October 27, 2022, 6:19 PM EDT) -- New Jersey immigration lawyers are urging a federal judge to order the Newark Immigration Court to obey a stipulation that hearings be conducted via videoconference by request as long as COVID-19 remains a declared national emergency....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS