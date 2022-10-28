PR Ballclubs Say MLB Antitrust Exemption Covers League

By Kelly Lienhard (October 28, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Six professional Puerto Rican baseball teams joined with the island's top league in asking a federal court to drop an antitrust suit from a former team owner after he was suspended from the league, arguing that the U.S. Supreme Court has repeatedly found professional baseball to be exempt from antitrust laws....

