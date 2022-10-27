Warren Pushes CFPB To Beef Up Rules To Combat Zelle Fraud

By Katryna Perera (October 27, 2022, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren is urging the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to increase its oversight of the digital payment network Zelle and to strengthen protections for consumers who fall victim to fraud, whom she says are being treated unfairly by banks that run the platform....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS