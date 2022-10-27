Sleep Study Covered For Negligent Death Suit, 11th Circ. Told

By Josh Liberatore (October 27, 2022, 8:18 PM EDT) -- The family and former doctor's office of a deceased patient urged the Eleventh Circuit to overturn a ruling that a sleep study company didn't have insurance coverage for the family's wrongful death suit, arguing Thursday that a policy's professional services exclusion shouldn't apply....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS