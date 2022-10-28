9th Circ. Affirms Toss Of Fight Against Calif. Tribal Wind Farm

By Ali Sullivan (October 28, 2022, 5:04 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has affirmed a lower court's dismissal of a challenge from two California ranchers and their conservation group to a planned wind farm on tribal land, ruling that the initial decision was right to find the tribe was immune from the suit....

