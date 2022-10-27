Gilead Seeks Win In Gov't's 'Unprecedented' HIV Drug IP Suit

By Dorothy Atkins (October 27, 2022, 9:53 PM EDT) -- Gilead asked a Delaware federal court to hand it a win Thursday in the government's suit alleging its PrEP HIV drugs infringe the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' patents, arguing that the lawsuit is "extraordinary and unprecedented" and HHS doesn't have the authority to sue for infringement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS