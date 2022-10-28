Real Estate Rumors: Oxford, Madison Marquette, Brookfield

By Andrew McIntyre (October 28, 2022, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Fifth Third Bank and Credit Agricole have loaned $160 million for a California life sciences campus, Commercial Observer reported Friday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The loan to Oxford Properties is for a campus in Carlsbad, about 30 miles north of San Diego, that has 250,000 square feet of space on 18.4 acres, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its corporate headquarters at the campus, according to the report....

