Exxon Discriminated Based On DACA Status, 4th Circ. Told

By Hayley Fowler (October 28, 2022, 5:55 PM EDT) -- A landmark U.S. Supreme Court victory for LGBTQ rights took center stage Friday as a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipient urged the Fourth Circuit to revive his discrimination suit against ExxonMobil, saying the high court's decision bolsters his claim that the oil giant unlawfully rescinded an internship offer based on his immigration status....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS