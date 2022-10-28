Chocolatier Says Evidence Doesn't Support Sandy Verdict

By Hope Patti (October 28, 2022, 2:29 PM EDT) -- A chocolatier urged a New York federal court to override a recent jury verdict or order a new trial in a long-running coverage dispute over Superstorm Sandy damage, saying its insurer failed to identify any extrinsic evidence proving that the parties intended to bar coverage for storm surge losses....

