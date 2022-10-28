Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Unions Tell FCC Tegna-Standard Deal Will Lead To Job Cuts

By Nadia Dreid (October 28, 2022, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Despite assurances that it does not "intend" to cut any jobs, new filings reveal that hedge fund Standard General planned to finance the $8.6 billion takeover of broadcast company Tegna through staff cuts, two unions challenging the deal told the Federal Communications Commission....

