Hollywood Producer Gets $185K In Ponzi Scheme Victim Suit

By Elaine Briseño (October 28, 2022, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A Hollywood producer has reached a $185,000 settlement with a consultant he sued over allegations that she took advantage of his ignorance of legal documents and ill health to steal his money, according to court documents....

