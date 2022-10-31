Calif. Greenlights $96M In Climate Projects For Cities, Tribes

By Jonathan Capriel (October 31, 2022, 7:36 PM EDT) -- California is moving forward with $96.2 million in grants to fund carbon dioxide reduction efforts and other environmental projects for a number of neighborhoods, communities and Native American tribes across the state, according to an announcement from Gov. Gavin Newson's office....

