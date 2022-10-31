EEOC Pushes To Continue Harassment Row With Md. Casino

By Joyce Hanson (October 31, 2022, 3:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has asked a Maryland federal judge not to let a gaming and hospitality company toss the agency's suit claiming a casino bartender endured sexual harassment while on the job, saying she reported the matter to her employer, but it failed to act....

