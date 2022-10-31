11th Circuit Doubles Down On Monsanto Ruling

By Tom Lotshaw (October 31, 2022, 7:23 PM EDT) -- An Eleventh Circuit panel revised but refused to overturn an earlier ruling that federal law doesn't preempt a Georgia doctor's claim that Monsanto failed to warn people about the alleged cancer risks of its Roundup weedkiller, rejecting pharmaceutical and business groups' contention its decision would create havoc for distributors....

