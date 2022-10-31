Hefty's Plastic Bags Aren't Recyclable, Class Action Says

By Peter McGuire (October 31, 2022, 7:52 PM EDT) -- Household goods giant Reynolds lied to consumers when it touted Hefty brand plastic bags as ideal for recycling, leading environmentally conscious consumers to pay a premium for the bags, which can't actually be recycled, according to a proposed class action in California federal court....

