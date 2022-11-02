Philly Councilman, Wife Acquitted In Bribery Retrial

By P.J. D'Annunzio (November 2, 2022, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Philadelphia Councilman Kenyatta Johnson and his wife were acquitted Wednesday in a corruption prosecution alleging the longtime politician collected bribes in exchange for using his official role to help a financially strapped nonprofit enterprise's real estate projects, handing another defeat to prosecutors whose first attempt to try the case ended with a deadlocked jury....

