Discovery Tool Doesn't Apply To Malta Arbitration, Judge Says

By Caroline Simson (October 31, 2022, 9:22 PM EDT) -- A federal magistrate judge has nixed an order forcing a European Central Bank official to turn over information to be used in an arbitration against Malta, issuing an apparently novel ruling finding that the proceeding does not qualify for assistance under a recently narrowed foreign discovery statute....

