EverWatch Deal 'Has Sailed' Past DOJ's Attempted Delay

By Bryan Koenig (October 31, 2022, 5:20 PM EDT) -- A federal judge had no patience Monday for the U.S. Department of Justice's efforts to temporarily block Booz Allen Hamilton's $440 million purchase of EverWatch Corp. while the agency mulls an appeal of a ruling that allowed the deal to close in October, holding that it's too late to delay the transaction....

