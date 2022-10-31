Insurer Avoids Defending Miami Beach In Injury Suit

By Ganesh Setty (October 31, 2022, 3:40 PM EDT) -- Security National Insurance Co. has no duty to defend the city of Miami Beach in an underlying personal injury suit against a drainage company, a Florida federal court ruled, finding that a claim for vicarious liability against the city needed to be brought forward, not allegations of direct liability....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS