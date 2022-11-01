XP Wants 'Excessive' $40M Trade Secrets Verdict Slashed

By Elliot Weld (October 31, 2022, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Power systems manufacturer XP Power LLC is requesting a new trial or a reduced damages calculation in a trade secrets suit where a jury ordered the company to pay $40 million to rival Comet Technologies despite the plaintiff asking for far less....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS