Ethicon, J&J Beat Back Attempt At New Pelvic Mesh Trial

By Eric Heisig (November 1, 2022, 2:03 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson will not have to face an Ohio jury for a second time to defend itself from a lawsuit over a pelvic mesh user's injuries after a federal judge ruled that a disputed piece of evidence had no effect on the outcome of the trial....

